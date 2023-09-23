Home
India Political Updates: BJP, Oppn spar over Ramesh Bidhuri's remark against Danish Ali

Track latest political updates from India, only with DH!
Last Updated 23 September 2023, 02:39 IST

02:3723 Sep 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the ‘International Lawyers’ Conference 2023 at Vigyan Bhawan, today. Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.

02:1923 Sep 2023

Cabinet decides to comply with court order to release water to Tamil Nadu, DKS firm on 'commitment to protect farmers'

02:1923 Sep 2023

Nana Patole slams Ramesh Bidhuri over remark against BSP MP Danish Ali

