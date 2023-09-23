India Political Updates: BJP, Oppn spar over Ramesh Bidhuri's remark against Danish Ali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the ‘International Lawyers’ Conference 2023 at Vigyan Bhawan, today. Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.
02:1923 Sep 2023
Cabinet decides to comply with court order to release water to Tamil Nadu, DKS firm on 'commitment to protect farmers'
02:1923 Sep 2023
Nana Patole slams Ramesh Bidhuri over remark against BSP MP Danish Ali
02:3723 Sep 2023
02:1923 Sep 2023
02:1923 Sep 2023
#WATCH | On BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's remark against BSP MP Danish Ali, Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole says, "We strictly oppose the way the BJP MP abused the opposition MP in Parliament. BJP should change its mentality...India's democracy has always been strong...It is… pic.twitter.com/FupxByyNJH