JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
Indian Politics Live: It'll increase as elections near, Yechury warns against CBI raids

Hello readers. In today's political updates, CPI (M) General Security Sitaram Yechury warned against 'more' upcoming CBI raids saying 'that is the only way that the BJP thinks it can subdue the opposition to its rule'. Congress' UP General Secretary Sachin Chaudhary shunned rumours about Danish Ali being a Congress candidate, he also said that the party has not decided on Amroha candidate yet. and Track the latest news with DH!
Last Updated 23 February 2024, 03:18 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
03:0023 Feb 2024

'Danish Ali not in Congress', UP Congress General Secretary Sachin Chaudhary shuns rumours

02:5523 Feb 2024

BJP will again form a government with a full majority, says Union Minister Gajendra Singh

02:2423 Feb 2024

It'll increase as elections near, Yechury warns CBI raids Satyapal Malik's premises

03:1723 Feb 2024

ED conducting 6 raids in investigation against absconding TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan

The raids were conducted a day after the agency issued fresh summons to Shahjahan to join the investigation on February 29. The investigation is in connection with the alleged Public Distribution System (PDS) scam case

03:0023 Feb 2024

'Danish Ali not in Congress', UP Congress General Secretary Sachin Chaudhary shuns rumours

Speaking about the Yatra he said, "On February 24 Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will start from Moradabad and then we will go to Amroha... Due to the SP-Congress alliance, people are excited and you'll see a huge public gathering during Yatra. We haven't decided on any candidate from Amroha."

02:5523 Feb 2024

BJP will again form a government with a full majority, says Union Minister Gajendra Singh

"BJP has been continuously working in the interest of society, on issues of national and local importance. BJP will win 25 seats in Rajasthan and NDA will win over 400 Lok Sabha seats", he said.

02:2423 Feb 2024

It'll increase as elections near, Yechury warns CBI raids Satyapal Malik's premises

02:2423 Feb 2024

En Mann En Makkal yatra will make a very big impact and is going to change Tamil Nadu politics: L Murugan

02:2423 Feb 2024

Section 144 only for BJP, alleges Sukanta Majumdar after meeting Governor

His comments are about the Sandeshkhali incident where womens' allegations of serial sexual abuse by TMC leaders has kicked up a political storm in Bengal.

(Published 23 February 2024, 02:55 IST)
India NewsRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra Modi

Follow us on