Indian Politics Live: It'll increase as elections near, Yechury warns against CBI raids
Hello readers. In today's political updates, CPI (M) General Security Sitaram Yechury warned against 'more' upcoming CBI raids saying 'that is the only way that the BJP thinks it can subdue the opposition to its rule'. Congress' UP General Secretary Sachin Chaudhary shunned rumours about Danish Ali being a Congress candidate, he also said that the party has not decided on Amroha candidate yet. and Track the latest news with DH!
Last Updated 23 February 2024, 03:18 IST
03:0023 Feb 2024
02:5523 Feb 2024
02:2423 Feb 2024
ED conducting 6 raids in investigation against absconding TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan
The raids were conducted a day after the agency issued fresh summons to Shahjahan to join the investigation on February 29. The investigation is in connection with the alleged Public Distribution System (PDS) scam case
'Danish Ali not in Congress', UP Congress General Secretary Sachin Chaudhary shuns rumours
Speaking about the Yatra he said, "On February 24 Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will start from Moradabad and then we will go to Amroha... Due to the SP-Congress alliance, people are excited and you'll see a huge public gathering during Yatra. We haven't decided on any candidate from Amroha."
BJP will again form a government with a full majority, says Union Minister Gajendra Singh
"BJP has been continuously working in the interest of society, on issues of national and local importance. BJP will win 25 seats in Rajasthan and NDA will win over 400 Lok Sabha seats", he said.
It'll increase as elections near, Yechury warns CBI raids Satyapal Malik's premises
En Mann En Makkal yatra will make a very big impact and is going to change Tamil Nadu politics: L Murugan
Section 144 only for BJP, alleges Sukanta Majumdar after meeting Governor
His comments are about the Sandeshkhali incident where womens' allegations of serial sexual abuse by TMC leaders has kicked up a political storm in Bengal.
(Published 23 February 2024, 02:55 IST)