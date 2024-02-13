Indian Politics Live: AIMIM state secretary Abdul Salam shot dead in Bihar's Gopalganj
AIMIM state secretary Abdul Salam was shot dead in Bihar's Gopalganj. JNU's general body has passed a resolution to extend the age limit of candidates taking part in the students' union polls by 2 years. Stay tuned for all the latest political updates, only with DH.
03:5913 Feb 2024
03:5513 Feb 2024
03:1313 Feb 2024
AIMIM state secretary Abdul Salam shot dead in Bihar's Gopalganj
SDPO Pranjal Kumar said "SIT has been formed and raids are being done to arrest the accused. The deceased is an AIMIM leader. We are working on this case..."
JNU general body passes resolution to extend prescribed age limit of candidates in students' union polls by 2 years
I am and will remain with the Congress: Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar
LoP Maharashtra Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar said, "Today Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala has called a meeting of party leaders in Mumbai. This meeting is being held after the resignation of Ashok Chavan. There are changes in the party... I won four assembly elections on the Congress symbol, became a minister and twice the Leader of the Opposition, now I do not expect much from the party and I am determined to remain in the Congress till the end..."
Rights of citizens enshrined in Constitution under attack: Sharad Pawar
The public of Bihar won: Union minister Nityanand Rai Bihar floor test
Nitish has every right to probe misdeeds of ministers in earlier govt: JDU(U) leader Shrawan Kumar
