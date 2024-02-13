Indian Politics Live: AIMIM state secretary Abdul Salam shot dead in Bihar's Gopalganj

LoP Maharashtra Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar said, "Today Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala has called a meeting of party leaders in Mumbai. This meeting is being held after the resignation of Ashok Chavan. There are changes in the party... I won four assembly elections on the Congress symbol, became a minister and twice the Leader of the Opposition, now I do not expect much from the party and I am determined to remain in the Congress till the end..."