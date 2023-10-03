Indian Railway releases new time table, highlights 64 Vande Bharat, 70 other train services

'The new time table is designed to enhance connectivity between various cities and reduce travel time. Passengers are advised to check the departure and arrival timings as per the new timetable,” the railway ministry said while issuing the new all-India railway time table known as 'Trains at a Glance (TAG)'.

“The new time table has included 64 services of Vande Bharat trains and 70 other train services to offer passengers a comfortable and efficient travel experience,' the ministry added.