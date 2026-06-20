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Indian Railways’ new penalty rules are here — What every passenger must know

The hike comes through amendments to Sections 137 and 138 of the Railways Act, 1989, introduced under the Jan Vishwas Act, 2026.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 11:15 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 14:07 IST
India NewsIndian Railwaysfine

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