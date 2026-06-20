Indian Railways’ new penalty rules are here — What every passenger must know

<p>New Delhi: In a bid to curb ticketless travel, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Indian%20Railways%20">Indian Railways</a> has doubled the minimum fine for passengers travelling without a valid ticket or pass from existing Rs 250 to Rs 500.</p><p>The hike comes through amendments to Sections 137 and 138 of the Railways Act, 1989, introduced under the Jan Vishwas Act, 2026. </p><p>The revised provisions will take effect from July 1, 2026.</p>. <p>Under the new rules, passengers found travelling without a ticket or with fraudulent intent will now face a minimum penalty of Rs 500. </p>.50% rebate on pending traffic e-challan fines till July 10.<p>The maximum punishment, however, remains unchanged — up to six months imprisonment, a fine of up to Rs 1,000, or both.</p><p>The revision also extends to cases of travelling without a proper ticket or beyond the authorised distance, where the minimum excess charge and penalty have similarly been raised to Rs 500.</p><p>Other provisions related to fare recovery and additional charges will continue as before.</p><p>Railway authorities described the move as a step towards strengthening ticket-checking mechanisms, safeguarding railway revenue, and encouraging greater passenger compliance with ticketing rules.</p>