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Indian Railways say 'anti-social elements' behind series of recent train fire incidents

Passengers have also been advised to stay alert during travel and immediately report any suspicious activity through the railway helpline number 139.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 10:59 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 10:59 IST
India NewsIndian RailwaysFire Accident

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