Indian Railways say 'anti-social elements' behind series of recent train fire incidents

<p>Amid a series of recent train fire incidents reported from different parts of the country, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-railways">Indian Railways</a> has claimed that the fires were acts of deliberate sabotage carried out by “anti-social elements” rather than accidental occurrences.</p><p>Reportedly, the Railways said the incidents are being treated with utmost seriousness, with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) conducting detailed investigations into each case.</p><p>According to the national transporter, preliminary probes into multiple incidents have uncovered signs pointing towards intentional attempts to trigger fires.</p>.High-level inquiry committee set up to probe fire in Rajdhani Express: Railway Board.<p>In one such case near Amarapura Railway Station, an unidentified person allegedly tried to ignite linen material kept inside a coach, leading to a fire. </p><p>In another incident in Howrah, officials reportedly recovered a petrol-soaked cloth from the bathroom of a train where a fire had broken out.</p><p>Authorities also noted similarities in other cases. In Kota, the initial flames aboard the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajdhani-express">Rajdhani Express</a> were said to have originated from a train bathroom, while in Sasaram, the fire was reported in an empty coach that did not even have a power generator.</p><p>Passengers have also been advised to stay alert during travel and immediately report any suspicious activity through the railway helpline number 139.</p><p>Indian Railways reiterated that passenger safety remains its top priority and said timely action by railway staff helped prevent major mishaps.</p>