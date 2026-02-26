Indian Railways to roll out RailOne app from March 1: All you need to know

<p>The Indian Railways will be shutting down the UTS app in a bid to boost the RailOne app's reach and usage starting from March 1. RailOne, which was launched by Railway Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/vande-bharat-ac-chair-car-fares-much-lower-than-those-in-china-japan-and-france-says-vaishnaw-3894759">Ashwini Vaishnaw</a> on July 1, 2025, is aimed at improving passenger interface with railways.</p><p>The railway ministry says this app is a comprehensive, all-in-one application that will eliminate the need to have multiple apps for different purposes. RailOne will allow passengers with booking reserved and unreserved tickets, buying platforms tickets, live train tracking, grievance redressal, and availing e-catering, porter booking and last-mile taxi. </p><p>Since UTS will stop functioning from March 1, passengers must install RailOne which is available on Android Play Store and iOS App Store.</p>.3 crore fake Tatkal IDs wiped out in 2025 to curb ticketing fraud: Ashwini Vaishnaw.<p>Notably, railways will be offering a three per cent discount to passengers who book unreserved tickets through digital means until July 14.</p><p>RailOne requires a single sign-in with login via mPIN or biometric. According to the railway ministry, it also supports existing RailConnect and UTS credentials and has been authorised by IRCTC just like many other commercial apps who have partnered with IRCTC.</p>