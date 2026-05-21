Indian Railways urges passengers to stay vigilant while travelling amid rising 'anti-social incidents'

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-railways">Indian Railways</a> has urged passengers to remain alert and report any suspicious activity or individuals on trains and station premises, following recent incidents involving anti-social elements targeting the network.</p> <p>Railway Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ashwini-vaishnaw">Ashwini Vaishnaw</a>, along with Ministers of State V Somanna and Ravneet Singh Bittu on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting with senior railway officials to review and bolster security measures across the system. </p> <p>The meeting emphasised intensified use of modern technology — including AI-based surveillance, drones, and expanded CCTV coverage — alongside strengthened intelligence gathering by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at the grassroots level, a statement said. </p>.Indian Railways say 'anti-social elements' behind series of recent train fire incidents.<p>Officials noted that initial probes into several recent incidents, including fire-related cases, point to the involvement of anti-social elements. In multiple instances, timely intervention by railway staff helped prevent major mishaps.</p> <p>To enhance overall security, the Railways will focus on faster processing of intelligence inputs, improved field reporting systems, upgraded camera infrastructure, and stronger cyber security measures.</p> <p>Better coordination between the RPF and Government Railway Police (GRP) was also prioritised for more effective ground-level security management. Passengers have been specifically requested to actively support these efforts. Any suspicious activity should be immediately reported to the Railway Security Helpline 139, the statement said. </p>