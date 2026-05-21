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Indian Railways urges passengers to stay vigilant while travelling amid rising 'anti-social incidents'

The meeting emphasised intensified use of modern technology — including AI-based surveillance, drones, and expanded CCTV coverage
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 17:19 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 17:19 IST
India NewsIndian RailwaysAshwini Vaishnaw

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