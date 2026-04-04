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Indian refiners buying Iranian crude oil: Government

This is first time, the Ministry confirming that it is buying fuel from the Iran following one month sanction waiver by the US.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 13:54 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 13:54 IST
India NewsIranCrude Oil

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