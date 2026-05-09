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Indian sailor killed in dhow fire near Strait of Hormuz, 17 other crew members rescued

The crew members were rescued by a vessel which was passing by in the area.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 08:05 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 08:05 IST
India NewsFireAccidentStrait of Hormuz

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