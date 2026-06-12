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Indian seafarers anxious after US attacks on ships near Strait of Hormuz

The deaths of three seafarers have rattled the maritime community and renewed concerns over the safety of merchant shipping.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 01:58 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 01:58 IST
India NewsWorld newsUnited StatesIranWest AsiaMiddle EastStrait of Hormuz

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