Indian seafarers anxious after US attacks on ships near Strait of Hormuz

<p>Mumbai: The reported US military attacks on tankers MT Settebello, MT Marivex and MT Jalveer in and around the Strait of Hormuz have triggered deep anxiety among Indian seafarers and their families with the Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) calling for urgent measures to protect civilian maritime workers operating in conflict-hit waters.</p><p>The deaths of three Indian seafarers — Deck Cadet Aditya Sharma, Engine Fitter Shivanand Chaurasia and Chief Engineer Patanala Suresh — in the fallout of the escalating West Asia conflict have rattled the maritime community and renewed concerns over the safety of merchant shipping in one of the world's busiest energy corridors.</p>.Iranian forces prevent tanker from entering Strait of Hormuz without coordination: Reports.<p>"Seafarers are workers. They are not soldiers. They do not participate in wars, military operations or geopolitical confrontations. Their responsibility is to ensure the movement of essential commodities, energy supplies and international trade upon which the global economy depends. The lives of civilian maritime workers must never be endangered by military actions," said Manoj Yadav, General Secretary of the FSUI.</p><p>Pointing out that India is among the world's largest suppliers of maritime manpower, Yadav said more than three lakh Indian seafarers serve aboard merchant vessels across the globe, many of them in regions affected by military tensions and armed conflicts.</p><p>"Their safety, welfare and security must become a matter of national concern," he said.</p><p>The FSUI has demanded a full, transparent and independent international investigation into the incidents, saying accountability must be fixed and safeguards strengthened to prevent such tragedies from recurring.</p>.Day after US missile strike on ship kills 3 Indians, 20 seafarers narrowly escape in another attack in Strait of Hormuz.<p>The union also sought stronger naval protection for merchant vessels carrying Indian crew members in high-risk waters and the creation of a permanent crisis-management mechanism involving the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Directorate General of Shipping, Indian Navy, shipowners and seafarers' unions.</p><p>In addition, the union demanded ex-gratia compensation for the families of the deceased, enhanced insurance cover, mandatory war-risk allowances for seafarers deployed in conflict zones, long-term rehabilitation support, employment assistance for dependents and educational support for children.</p><p>Yadav said reports indicate that MT Settebello, carrying 28 crew members, including 24 Indians, was targeted by US warplanes operating under the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) over alleged violations of American sanctions on Iranian oil exports.</p><p>"It has been reported that the attack disabled the vessel and that munitions struck the engine room, causing severe damage and leading to the deaths of the three Indian seafarers. Twenty-one other Indian crew members were rescued. The tragedy once again exposes the grave dangers faced by seafarers working in areas affected by military tensions and armed conflicts," he said.</p><p>"The deaths of Aditya Sharma, Shivanand Chaurasia and Patanala Suresh are a painful reminder that seafarers continue to bear the human cost of conflicts in which they have no stake. Their sacrifice must not be forgotten, and their deaths must lead to concrete action to improve the protection of maritime workers everywhere," Yadav added.</p>