<p>Two Indian vessels had to reverse their course in the Strait of Hormuz after reports of gunfire from Iran's Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) a vessel-tracker said.</p><p>According a report by Associated Press (<em>AP</em>), TankerTrackers.com said one of the Indian-flagged super tanker was carrying 2 million barrels of Iraqi oil.</p><p>Later, India summoned Iranian envoy Mohammad Fathali over the incident, news agency <em>PTI</em> reported citing authoritative sources.</p><p>A strong protest was lodged with the ambassador over the incident, they said.</p><p>There is no official word yet on summoning Fathali to the external affairs ministry. Several commercial vessels tried to cross the Strait of Hormuz after Iran on Friday announced that it has opened the waterway for commercial traffic.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/iran-us-israel-war-live-updates-breaking-news-live-west-asia-middle-east-conflict-mojtaba-khamenei-iran-supreme-leader-donald-trump-benjamin-netanyahu-tehran-strait-of-hormuz-lpg-shortage-oil-crisis-5-3969556">Track latest updates on the Iran, Israel-US war here.</a></em></p><p>Earlier, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said it had received a report of a tanker being fired upon by what it said "two gunboats linked to the IRGC" 20 nautical miles northeast of Oman.</p>.Iran war’s quiet warning: AI is rewriting the nuclear rulebook.<p>The captain of the tanker said the two gunboats opened fire without issuing a radio challenge, UKMTO said in its advisory note, adding that the vessel and its crew were reported safe.</p>.<p>In a separate incident, UKMTO said it had received a report of a container ship being hit by an unknown projectile 25 nautical miles northeast of Oman.</p><p>The attack caused damage to some containers on board, but no fires or environmental impact were reported, and there were no immediate reports of casualties, UKMTO said.</p>