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Indian ships reverse course in Strait of Hormuz after Iranian gunfire, vessel tracker says

India summoned Iranian envoy Mohammad Fathali over the incident, sources said.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 13:42 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 13:42 IST
IranIndian newsStrait of Hormuz

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