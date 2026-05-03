Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Indian startup's 'Drishti' satellite launched aboard SpaceX rocket

Mission Drishti is the world's first OptoSAR satellite, integrating electro-optical (EO) and synthetic aperture radar (SAR) sensors into a single operational platform, according to the company.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 10:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 May 2026, 10:33 IST
India NewsSpaceSatelliteSpace X

Follow us on :

Follow Us