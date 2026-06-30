Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Indian steel sector more open to climate policy than its global competitors, finds new study

The briefing also finds the sector discloses its climate policy engagement more fully than other Indian industries through the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting framework
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 10:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 June 2026, 10:37 IST
India NewsClimate ChangeSteel Industry

Follow us on :

Follow Us