Indian steel sector more open to climate policy than its global competitors, finds new study

<p>Mumbai: India’s largest steelmakers are engaging more constructively on <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/climate">climate</a> and energy policy than their counterparts in Japan and Korea, according to a new briefing from InfluenceMap released on Tuesday. </p><p>The analysis covers five of India’s biggest primary steelmakers, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), Jindal Steel Limited and SAIL, along with the Indian Steel Association, between 2021 and 2026, according to a press statement. </p><p>It finds the sector’s engagement is partially aligned with the temperature goals of the Paris Agreement, and generally more supportive of climate and energy policy than its global competitors.</p><p>The contrast is sharpest on the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).</p>.'Global South bearing brunt of climate change': PM Modi as he calls for stronger India-Seychelles partnership.<p>While Japanese and<a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/korea"> Korean</a> steelmakers opposed the measure and pushed to weaken domestic carbon pricing, Indian producers have been markedly less combative. Several have instead called for India to build its own carbon pricing and policy framework to cut emissions at home.</p><p>The findings come as India’s own green steel framework gains ground. The Green Steel Taxonomy, announced in December 2024, was the first of its kind globally, and in February 2026 AM/NS India became the first integrated steel producer in the country to be certified under it.</p><p>India is the world’s second-largest producer of crude steel, and the International Energy Agency expects almost a fifth of global steel output to come from India by 2050. The briefing also finds the sector discloses its climate policy engagement more fully than other Indian industries through the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting framework, though more detail on specific policies is needed to meet global investor expectations.</p><p>Tanvi Rahim, Analyst, InfluenceMap, said: “The Indian steel industry is beginning to engage more positively on policy to decarbonize India’s steel sector, particularly with several actors supporting a domestic carbon pricing system. As the second-largest producer of crude steel in the world, India will be key to ensuring the deep decarbonization of one of the world’s most emissions-intensive sectors. Support from India’s domestic steel industry will be critical to this transition’s success.”</p>