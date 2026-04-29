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Indian steelmakers must match ambition with action on decarbonisation: IEEFA

According to a press statement, Indian companies are showing proactive intent despite the absence of effective carbon pricing or large-scale public financial support.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 06:24 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 06:24 IST
India NewsClimateSteel

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