Indian student charged with family members' triple murder in the US

Om Brahmbhatt is accused of shooting Dilipkumar Brahmbhatt, 72, Bindu Brahmbhatt, 72, and Yashkumar Brahmbhatt, 38, the South Plainfield Police Department and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

Officers responded to the home on Coppola Drive off New Durham Road in South Plainfield around 9 am on Monday after a neighbour reported hearing shots fired at the Traditions condo complex, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office said in a press release.