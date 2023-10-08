Indian students in Israel express their distress amid conflict

Amid the Hamas militant group's attacks in Israel, Indian students have found themselves trapped. Post advisories from the Indian embassies in Israel and Palestine advising citizens to stay cautious, these students are maintaining contact with the former.
However, they are deeply apprehensive and fearful due to the ongoing violence.
"The attack was 'very tense and scary', Indian embassy is in touch with us in the group. They are keeping a check on us,” student Vimal Krishnasamy Manivannan Chitra said as reported by The Hindustan Times.
Describing the situation when the attack began, Aditya Karunanithi Nivedita, one of the students, explained, “It was all very sudden we did not expect it, because there are religious holidays in Israel going on. We got the sirens early in the morning at around 5:30am. We were in bunkers for around 7-8 hours the sirens went off...We are asked to stay inside our homes.”
A student from the Hebrew University in Israel revealed that they are currently residing in dormitories, and the college is arranging accommodations for them.
“Today was a very difficult day, we have never seen a situation (like this). Within 20 minutes, 5,000 rockets were fired, and they (Hamas militants) killed 22 people while 500 were injured. This is a very difficult situation for the country”, Soma Ravi, an Indian national who has been working in Israel for the past 18 years, told PTI.
On Saturday, the Indian embassy in Jerusalem and the Representative Office of India in Palestine jointly issued advisories, urging Indian nationals in their respective countries to "stay alert" and to “directly contact the Office” in the event of an emergency.
“In view of the current situation in Israel, all Indian nationals in Israel are requested to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities. Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement, and stay close to safety shelters,” the Embassy said in its advisory which was issued in English, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.
The advisory also included emergency contact numbers and provided URLs for resources such as Israeli Home Front Command and Preparedness brochures to assist individuals in times of crisis.