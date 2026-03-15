<p>The Centre on Sunday said that an Indian-flagged crude tanker sailed out safely from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uae">UAE</a>'s Fujairah after loading oil, despite an attack on the oil terminal.</p><p>The vessel, Jag Laadki, carrying about 80,800 tonnes of Murban crude oil, departed Fujairah at 1030 hrs IST and is bound for India, with all crew members safe, the government said in an update on preparedness measures. This is the fourth Indian-flagged vessel to have come out of the war zone unharmed.</p><p>"On March 14, 2026, while the Indian-flag vessel Jag Laadki was loading crude oil at the Fujairah Single Point Mooring, the Fujairah oil terminal was attacked. The vessel sailed safely from Fujairah at 1030 hrs IST today (Sunday) carrying about 80,800 tonnes of Murban crude oil, and is bound for India," the update said.</p>.'Talks with Iran have yielded some results': Jaishankar on Strait of Hormuz blockade.<p>On Saturday, two Indian-flag <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lpg">LPG</a> carriers—Shivalik and Nanda Devi—carrying about 92,712 tonnes of LPG crossed the war-hit Strait of Hormuz.</p><p>Shivalik is due to reach Mundra port in Gujarat on March 16, and Nanda Devi would dock at Kandla port on March 17, according to the update.</p><p>The government said Indian vessels and seafarers operating in the region remain safe, and maritime operations are being closely monitored. At present, 22 Indian-flagged vessels with 611 seafarers remain on the west side of the Persian Gulf region.</p><p>The Director General of Shipping has facilitated the safe repatriation of 276 Indian seafarers from the Gulf region so far, including 23 repatriations in the past 24 hours from airports and regional locations.</p><p>India imports about 88% of its crude oil, 50% of its natural gas, and 60% of its LPG needs. Before the US-Israel strikes on Iran on February 28 and Tehran's retaliation, more than half of India's crude imports, about 30% of gas and 85-90% of LPG imports came from West Asian countries, such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE.</p>