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Indian tanker leaves UAE's Fujairah safely amid attack

On Saturday, two Indian-flag LPG carriers—Shivalik and Nanda Devi—carrying about 92,712 tonnes of LPG crossed the war-hit Strait of Hormuz.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 20:35 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 20:35 IST
India NewsCrude OilUAEwarStrait of Hormuz

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