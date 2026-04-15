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Indian team achieves historic success at 15th European Girls' Mathematical Olympiad

This marks the first ever Gold medal won by an Indian contestant at EGMO, along with India’s best-ever team ranking at the competition.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 14:02 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 14:02 IST
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