Indian team achieves historic success at 15th European Girls' Mathematical Olympiad

<p>The Indian team has delivered an outstanding performance at the 15th European Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad (EGMO) 2026, held in Bordeaux, France from April 9-15, 2026 - by winning one Gold, one Silver and one Bronze medals.</p><p>The Indian contingent comprised four members.</p><p>The medal winners are: Shreya Shantanu Mundhada from Mumbai (Gold), Sanjana Philo Chacko from Kerala (Silver) and Shivani Barath Kumar from Tamil Nadu (Bronze).</p><p>This marks the first ever Gold medal won by an Indian contestant at EGMO, along with India’s best-ever team ranking at the competition. </p><p>The team secured an impressive 6th position out of 67 participating countries, making it India’s highest ranking since its debut in the Olympiad in 2015.</p><p>The Indian team was led by Dr. Vaidehee Thatte (Leader), Dr. Mrudul Thatte (Deputy Leader), and Aditi Muthkhod (Observer with contestants). </p><p>Notably, this is the second occasion on which India has sent an all woman contingent to the EGMO.</p><p>The 2026 edition of EGMO witnessed participation from 260 students representing 67 countries, including 161 participants from 41 European nations. India has been participating in the Olympiad as a guest nation since 2015.</p><p>This remarkable success is attributed to the sustained efforts and rigorous training imparted through the EGMO Training Camp (EGMOTC). The programme is supported by past Olympians, resource personnel from leading research institutions, and the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE), with continued backing from the National Board for Higher Mathematics (NBHM) under the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Government of India.</p>