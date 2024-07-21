Indian team arrives in Nepal to search for missing passengers and two buses

The team then went to Simaltal, the incident site, and started the search operation which is about 23 kilometres from Narayanghat, Kathmandu Post newspaper quoted the official as saying.
Twelve personnel from India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), who are trained in the rescue and search operations, will be deployed for a search operation for seven days, said Yadav.
The team, which includes four divers, have arrived with the necessary devices including three sonar cameras.
Rescue and search teams from the Nepal Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force (APF) have been searching the wreckage of buses and the passengers since the day of the incident with little success so far.
Of the 62 passengers swept away along with the buses, 24 bodies have been recovered from various locations in Nepal and also from the Indian side.
However, only 15 of the bodies have been confirmed to be passengers of the missing buses.
At least four of the recovered bodies were of Indians, sources here said.
The authorities have used high-quality sonar cameras, powerful magnets and water drones to assist in the rescue works.
The bodies from the two buses were washed away down the Trishuli River as far as 100 kilometres.
A task force formed by the Home Ministry is investigating the incident, officials from the ministry said.
Nepal's rivers are generally fast-flowing due to the mountainous terrain. Heavy monsoon downpours in the past few days have swollen the waterways and turned them murky brown, making it even more difficult to see the wreckage.
Monsoon season brings heavy rains to Nepal from June to September, often triggering landslides in the mountainous Himalayan country.