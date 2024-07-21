Indian team arrives in Nepal to search for missing passengers and two buses

Kathmandu: A 12-member team of rescue personnel from India arrived in Nepal on Saturday to search for several passengers, including seven from India, and two buses that went missing in a swollen river last week.

The team arrived in Chitwan upon the request of Nepali authorities who sought assistance from India to carry out the operation in search of the buses that swept in Trishuli River after a landslide hit the region on July 12.

As many as 19 bodies were recovered after the buses carrying 65 passengers met with casualty along the Narayanghat-Muglin road section and were swept away by the Trishuli River.

Three of the passengers somehow managed to get outside the bus and swam to the bank.

According to Chitwan’s Chief District Officer Indradev Yadav, the Indian team entered Nepal through the Sunauli border point on Saturday and after being briefed on the incident immediately went to the Disaster Management Training School of the Armed Police Force at Kurintar.