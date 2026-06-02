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Indian travellers transiting through Germany no longer require transit visa

Every year a large number of Indian students, professionals and tourists travel through German airports on their way to other countries.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 14:59 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 14:59 IST
India NewsGermanyVisatourists

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