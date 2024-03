The Indian Union Muslim League strongly opposed CAA and said that the party will move legally against it.

IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty said that linking citizenship with religion was illegal and it would be challenged before court. The IUML would strongly oppose CAA, he said.

Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran has said that once I.N.D.I.A. bloc comes to power CAA will be thrown in the sea.