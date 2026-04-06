Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Indian Veterinary Association observes nationwide black day to mourn wildlife veterinarians

Veterinary doctors and students across India participated in the observance by wearing black badges at their workplaces and institutions as a mark of respect and collective mourning.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 17:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 April 2026, 17:13 IST
India Newsblack daymourning

Follow us on :

Follow Us