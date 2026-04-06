<p>New Delhi: The Indian Veterinary Association (IVA) observed a nationwide day of mourning and Black Day on Monday to express solidarity with the bereaved families of two young wildlife veterinarians, Dr Vaisakh Viswan and Dr Sameeksha Reddy, who lost their lives while serving in the line of duty.</p><p>The observance was held across the country as a tribute to their dedication, courage, and invaluable contribution to wildlife health and conservation, the Association said in a statement.</p><p>Veterinary doctors and students across India participated in the observance by wearing black badges at their workplaces and institutions as a mark of respect and collective mourning, the statement said. </p><p>On this occasion, the association reiterated several key demands, including the establishment of a dedicated veterinary cadre within forest departments, structured and specialised training programs for wildlife veterinarians, and the formulation of clear Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for zoo and wildlife veterinary services.</p>.Death of vet: Association demands suspension of Tyavarekoppa zoo director.<p>The association also urged the inclusion of risk allowance for veterinarians in the recommendations to be submitted to the 8th Central Pay Commission Committee, along with adequate compensation and long-term support for the families affected by such tragic incidents.</p><p>Shylaja Reddy, mother of late Dr Sameeksha Reddy, demanded justice for her daughter’s death.</p><p>Speaking to the media, she said the concerned authorities should ensure safe working conditions for veterinary doctors.</p><p>Sameeksha Reddy, a 27-year-old veterinary officer under training died after suffering serious injuries in an attack by a hippopotamus at Tyavarekoppa Lion and Tiger Safari in Shivamogga on March 19.</p><p>National Spokesperson Dr. Bhupender Chahal said the association is committed to pursuing constructive dialogue with the authorities. </p>