<p>An Indian worker was killed in an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iranian </a>attack on a power and water desalination plant in Kuwait. </p><p>Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity and Water said the attack damaged a service building at the facility.</p>.<p>This comes a day after Iran showed a symbolic gesture, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/iran-says-thank-you-india-on-missile-fired-at-israel-3947534">"thanking the people of India" </a>through missiles launched towards Israel.</p><p>Visuals shared online show Iran putting hand written 'thank you' notes for India, Germany, Pakistan, and Spain on missiles, fired at Israel and other countries.<br><br><em>More to follow...</em></p>