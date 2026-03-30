Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Indian worker killed in Iranian attack on Kuwait power, desalination plant

Kuwait’s Ministry of ‌Electricity ‌and Water said the attack damaged a service building at the facility.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 02:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 March 2026, 02:37 IST
India NewsWorld newsIranKuwaitWest Asia

Follow us on :

Follow Us