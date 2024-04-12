Indian workers in Israel should be brought back immediately: Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday demanded that the Indian workers who are currently in Israel should be brought back immediately.

He hit out at the NDA Government at the Centre alleging it is sending Indian workers to Israel even after an advisory by the same dispensation discouraging countrymen to go there citing safety.

In a series of posts on X, Owaisi, also referring to a news article, asked why the Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn't tell the country what the "prolonged situation" on the border is and how much territory was there that Indian soldiers were unable to patrol.