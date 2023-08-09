News Live: BJP activist Sana Khan reportedly missing from Jabalpur
ASI team arrives at Gyanvapi to continue survey for the 6th day. BJP MPs hold a demonstration on the Parliament premises, remembering the Quit India Movement. Suryakumar continues his monumental T20I run despite ODI slump, completes 100 sixes. Amarnath Yatra from Jammu to Srinagar suspended due to a landslide on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. Track all live updates here with us only on DH!
ED conducts searches at former Haryana Minister Gopal Kanda's residence in Gurugram. He was acquitted in air hostess Geetika Sharma suicide case on July 25.
NDIA alliance leaders sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' and pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Parliament premises on the anniversary of Quit India Movement.
"We respect the tribal community. Today we are celebrating World Tribal Day but it's sad that the maximum atrocities against tribals happen in Madhya Pradesh," says former CM Kamal Nath
07:4109 Aug 2023
Experts expect status quo in interest rates from ongoing RBI monetary policy
BJP activist Sana Khan reportedly missing. Her last location was Jabalpur
‘Today, India is asking corruption, dynasty, appeasement to Quit India’: PM Modi’s jibe against Opposition
Former WFI president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh arrived at Rouse Avenue Court
There is still hope that today if anyone does anything against democracy the people of the country would come together, raise the same slogan 'Quit India'- Jayant Patil
Asian Champions Trophy: India aim to end group stage run on high, Pakistan eye SF spot
Air Customs at IGI Airport in Delhi arrested 1 passenger, returning from Dubai, after 2.3 kg of gold paste was recovered from his baggage and seized. Weight of extracted gold is 1893 gms, valued at Rs. 99.53 lakhs. Further investigations are ongoing.