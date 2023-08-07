Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
News Live: This event is a 'sangam' between old and news, says PM at National Handloom Day celebrations in New Delhi

National Handloom Day celebrations are under way in New DelhiA fire broke out at Delhi's AIIMS today. PM Modi has addressed the Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad in Haryana, where he slammed the previous Congress governments. Meanwhile, several former Kashmir MLAs today joined the grand old party in the presence of Mallikarjun Kharge. Track all the latest news and updates from around the world with DH!
Last Updated 07 August 2023, 07:50 IST

Follow Us

07:4707 Aug 2023

Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh has arrived at the Supreme Court

Singh was summoned by the top court in connection with the ongoing violence in the northeastern state.

07:3307 Aug 2023

The Prime Minister has also unveiled the Indian Textiles and Crafts Repository Portal.

Modi, at the event, said that previous governments had overlooked the handloom sector, while his dispensation has boosted the industry in the past nine years.

Govt is making efforts to set up 'Ekta Malls', similar to one at 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat, across the country, the PM also added.

07:3307 Aug 2023

PM Modi is currently speaking at the National Handloom Day celebration event in Delhi

06:4007 Aug 2023

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has been reinstated as an MP after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the Modi surname remark case.

Follow our Parliament Live blog to catch all the latest developments in both Houses!

06:3507 Aug 2023

Rajasthan: Bus-pickup collision leaves 1 dead, several injured

News Live: This event is a 'sangam' between old and news, says PM at National Handloom Day celebrations in New Delhi

Credit: ANI

06:1507 Aug 2023

Russia planning first lunar lander mission in 50 years

As part of the launch of Russia's first lunar landing mission in over 50 years on August 11, a community in the country's far east will be evacuated, a local official announced on Monday.

According to Russia's Roscosmos space agency, the Luna-25 lunar lander, the country's first since 1976, will be launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, about 3,450 miles (5,550 km) east of Moscow.

06:1507 Aug 2023

Philippines has summoned its Chinese ambassador in order to protest the recent water-cannoning of its boats.

“The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) strongly condemns the China Coast Guard’s (CCG) dangerous manoeuvres and illegal use of water cannons against the PCG vessels,” the PCG had earlier stated.

05:4507 Aug 2023

"Even after seven decades of Independence, electricity could not reach in 18,000 villages. Over 16 crore rural centres had become the hub of corruption for Congress and its like-minded parties," says PM Modi as he addresses Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad in Haryana.

05:4507 Aug 2023

" For 4 decades after independence, the Congress did not understand that how necessary it is to implement the Panchayati Raj system in the villages. The District Panchayat system that was formed after this, it was left to its own fate during the Congress rule...": Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses BJP workers

05:4507 Aug 2023

" During Congress rule, nothing was done to empower Panchayati Raj institutions, most of the actions were just in numbers and papers. J&K is the biggest example...": PM Modi addresses BJP workers

(Published 07 August 2023, 02:51 IST)
India NewsWorld newsBusiness NewsSports News

Follow us on

Follow