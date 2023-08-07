News Live: This event is a 'sangam' between old and news, says PM at National Handloom Day celebrations in New Delhi
National Handloom Day celebrations are under way in New DelhiA fire broke out at Delhi's AIIMS today. PM Modi has addressed the Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad in Haryana, where he slammed the previous Congress governments. Meanwhile, several former Kashmir MLAs today joined the grand old party in the presence of Mallikarjun Kharge. Track all the latest news and updates from around the world with DH!
Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh has arrived at the Supreme Court
Singh was summoned by the top court in connection with the ongoing violence in the northeastern state.
The Prime Minister has also unveiled the Indian Textiles and Crafts Repository Portal.
Modi, at the event, said that previous governments had overlooked the handloom sector, while his dispensation has boosted the industry in the past nine years.
Govt is making efforts to set up 'Ekta Malls', similar to one at 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat, across the country, the PM also added.
PM Modi is currently speaking at the National Handloom Day celebration event in Delhi
VIDEO | "Today, we are celebrating National Handloom Day in Bharat Mandapam which was inaugurated recently. This confluence of ancient to modern defines today's India," says PM Modi at National Handloom Day celebrations in Delhi.
Rajasthan: Bus-pickup collision leaves 1 dead, several injured
Russia planning first lunar lander mission in 50 years
As part of the launch of Russia's first lunar landing mission in over 50 years on August 11, a community in the country's far east will be evacuated, a local official announced on Monday.
According to Russia's Roscosmos space agency, the Luna-25 lunar lander, the country's first since 1976, will be launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, about 3,450 miles (5,550 km) east of Moscow.
Philippines has summoned its Chinese ambassador in order to protest the recent water-cannoning of its boats.
“The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) strongly condemns the China Coast Guard’s (CCG) dangerous manoeuvres and illegal use of water cannons against the PCG vessels,” the PCG had earlier stated.
"Even after seven decades of Independence, electricity could not reach in 18,000 villages. Over 16 crore rural centres had become the hub of corruption for Congress and its like-minded parties," says PM Modi as he addresses Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad in Haryana.
" For 4 decades after independence, the Congress did not understand that how necessary it is to implement the Panchayati Raj system in the villages. The District Panchayat system that was formed after this, it was left to its own fate during the Congress rule...": Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses BJP workers
" During Congress rule, nothing was done to empower Panchayati Raj institutions, most of the actions were just in numbers and papers. J&K is the biggest example...": PM Modi addresses BJP workers