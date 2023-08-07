News Live: This event is a 'sangam' between old and news, says PM at National Handloom Day celebrations in New Delhi

As part of the launch of Russia's first lunar landing mission in over 50 years on August 11, a community in the country's far east will be evacuated, a local official announced on Monday.

According to Russia's Roscosmos space agency, the Luna-25 lunar lander, the country's first since 1976, will be launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, about 3,450 miles (5,550 km) east of Moscow.