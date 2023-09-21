News Live: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau accuses Russia of weaponising energy and food

Ayodhya, UP | Swami Jitendranand Saraswati, general secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti says, "...Pran Pratishtha of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi is a historic moment. After the struggle of 492 years, construction work of the Rem Temple has been going on for the last 3 years. The meeting was held with a point of view to ensure that no member of the Hindu community is left and all of them come to Ayodhya...Invitations are going out for 4,000 seers to come to Ayodhya at the time of Pran Pratishtha. We expect all of them to come here...It is up to the Prime Minister to decide a date for the occasion..."