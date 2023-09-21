News Live: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau accuses Russia of weaponising energy and food

Lok Sabha to discuss Chandrayaan-3 mission on Thursday
US President, Israel PM hold talks on UNGA sidelines, welcome announcement of India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau accuses Russia of weaponising energy and food
India, Brazil, Germany, Japan should be permanent members of UNSC: UK Foreign Secy
IAS Sonal Goel unveils her book "Nation Calling" for IAS aspirants
"Major step, but...": BRS MLC K Kavitha flags "omissions" in women's reservation Bill
Pran Pratishtha of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi a historic moment: Swami Jitendranand Saraswati
Ayodhya, UP | Swami Jitendranand Saraswati, general secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti says, "...Pran Pratishtha of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi is a historic moment. After the struggle of 492 years, construction work of the Rem Temple has been going on for the last 3 years. The meeting was held with a point of view to ensure that no member of the Hindu community is left and all of them come to Ayodhya...Invitations are going out for 4,000 seers to come to Ayodhya at the time of Pran Pratishtha. We expect all of them to come here...It is up to the Prime Minister to decide a date for the occasion..."
LoP Suvendu Adhikari says will hand over hiked pay as MLA to DA protesters, attacks Mamata govt
Ahead of Durga Puja, Bangladesh govt allows export of nearly 4,000 metric tonnes of Hilsas to India
