india

LIVE
News Live: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau accuses Russia of weaponising energy and food

Track latest news updates from India and around the world only with DH!
Last Updated 21 September 2023, 02:55 IST

Highlights
02:5521 Sep 2023

US President, Israel PM hold talks on UNGA sidelines, welcome announcement of India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor

News Live: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau accuses Russia of weaponising energy and food
Ayodhya, UP | Swami Jitendranand Saraswati, general secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti says, "...Pran Pratishtha of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi is a historic moment. After the struggle of 492 years, construction work of the Rem Temple has been going on for the last 3 years. The meeting was held with a point of view to ensure that no member of the Hindu community is left and all of them come to Ayodhya...Invitations are going out for 4,000 seers to come to Ayodhya at the time of Pran Pratishtha. We expect all of them to come here...It is up to the Prime Minister to decide a date for the occasion..."

<div class="paragraphs"><p>West Bengal Assembly Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari. </p></div>

West Bengal Assembly Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Credit: PTI Photo

01:5321 Sep 2023

Ahead of Durga Puja, Bangladesh govt allows export of nearly 4,000 metric tonnes of Hilsas to India

21 September 2023, 02:55 IST
