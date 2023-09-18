Home
News Live: BBMP 'completely prohibits' slaughtering of animals and sale of meat ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

Last Updated 18 September 2023, 03:55 IST

03:3518 Sep 2023

BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) Commissioner issues order, "On 18th September 2023, on the occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi, slaughtering of animals and sale of meat under BBMP is completely prohibited."

01:5218 Sep 2023

UN revises toll from Libya floods to 3958, over 9000 injured

01:5218 Sep 2023

Gujarat: Visulas from the Ukai Dam built over the Tapi River where 15 gates have been opened to release water

03:5518 Sep 2023

Yogi Adityanath hold Janta Darbar in Gorakhpur

03:3518 Sep 2023

01:5218 Sep 2023

01:5218 Sep 2023

01:5218 Sep 2023

(Published 18 September 2023, 03:37 IST)
