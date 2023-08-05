Indians in UK struggle to land jobs after completing expensive degrees: Report

Moreover, once a student secures an interview, the process of actually securing a job offer may itself prove additionally exhausting. “I used to apply through LinkedIn and Indeed. Sometimes I received replies, mostly nothing at all. Even if you get an interview call there are multiple rounds— a recorded interview, followed by an interview with the team then a technical interview then an interview with the HR and team and finally the call letter and offer. But, I believe if you don’t give up you will succeed eventually,” said Akshat Vashistha, who received two offers after applying to over 500 companies after pursuing his MSc in Financial Analysis and Fund Management from the University of Exeter.