Committed to their early release: MEA on Indians pushed into Russia-Ukraine war

Ministry of External affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday said that it is in touch with the Russian authorities for the release of Indians scammed into working for the Russian army and are deployed in its war against Ukraine.

Jaiswal said, "We have strongly taken up the matter for the early discharge of such Indian nationals. Strong action has been initiated against agents who recruited them on false pretexts...We remain committed to the early release of our nationals serving as support staff with the Russian army and then eventually return home..."