Committed to their early release: MEA on Indians pushed into Russia-Ukraine war

Ministry of External affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday said that it is in touch with the Russian authorities for the release of Indians scammed into working for the Russian army and are deployed in its war against Ukraine.
Jaiswal said, "We have strongly taken up the matter for the early discharge of such Indian nationals. Strong action has been initiated against agents who recruited them on false pretexts...We remain committed to the early release of our nationals serving as support staff with the Russian army and then eventually return home..."
Jaiswal also added that almost 20 people have contacted them and MEA is doing its best to locate them.
Amid several Indians getting killed after being forced to fight for Russia in the war against Ukraine, the CBI on March 7 cracked human trafficking networks sending youth to the conflict zone promising them lucrative jobs.
After registering a case against visa consultancy firms and agents, searches were conducted at more than 10 locations in seven cities - Delhi, Thiruvananthapuram, Mumbai, Ambala, Chandigarh, Madurai and Chennai.
(Published 08 March 2024, 11:32 IST)