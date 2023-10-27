Indians given death penalty in Qatar accused of spying for Israel: Report

New Delhi/Doha: Eight Indian former naval officers who were handed the death penalty by a court in Qatar on Thursday were charged with spying for Israel, a source in India and another in Qatar said.

Neither New Delhi nor Doha has officially stated the charges against the eight who were arrested in August 2022.

In India, a government official aware of Doha's stance said the Qatar authorities had accused them of spying for Israel.

The eight Indians will be able to appeal the death sentence, the source briefed on the case in Qatar told Reuters, as well as also saying they had been charged with spying for Israel.

Both sources spoke on condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the case.

A spokesperson for India's foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment about the sources' comments.

There was no immediate reply from Qatar’s foreign ministry.

There was no immediate response from the prime minister’s office in Jerusalem, which oversees Israel’s intelligence services.