DH Evening Brief: I.N.D.I.A bloc boycotts 14 TV anchors; Flight carrying 8 veers off Mumbai runway while landing

From Arnab Goswami to Sudhir Chaudhary: I.N.D.I.A bloc boycotts 14 TV anchors
A day after the I.N.D.I.A Coordination Committee’s decision, the bloc’s Working Group on Media on Thursday put out a list of 14 TV anchors on whose shows the constituents would not send their representatives. Read more
Mumbai airport: Flight carrying 8 veers off runway while landing; ops affected
A private jet veered off the runway of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Thursday evening. Read more
10 children go missing after Bihar boat capsizes; Nitish Kumar assures assistance to victims' kin
At least 10 children went missing after a boat capsized in Bagmati river in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on Thursday, officials said. Read more
BJP, Cong issue whips to its MPs for attendance at Parliament Special Session
The ruling BJP and opposition Congress on Thursday issued whips to its respective MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to be present during the five-day Parliament Special Session, as "very important issues" and bills will be taken up for discussion. Read more
Can't take us for granted: SC fines lawyer for sending 'unprepared' junior
The Supreme Court Thursday slapped Rs 2,000 as costs on an advocate on record for sending an 'unprepared' junior to court in his place for seeking adjournment. Read more
Look, who’s talking: Congress takes jibe at PM Modi after he attacks I.N.D.I.A bloc
The Congress on Thursday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he dubbed the I.N.D.I.A bloc parties as "ghamandia", accusing him of using a government function to abuse the opposition. Read more
Pawan Kalyan confirms Jana Sena, TDP alliance, pushes BJP into tight spot
Throwing the ball in BJP’s court, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan on Thursday formalised his party Jana Sena’s electoral alliance with the TDP. Read more
Quota activist Manoj Jarange calls off hunger strike after meet with Shinde
In what comes as a major relief to the Eknath Shinde-led BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP dispensation in Maharashtra, Jalna-based activist Manoj Jarange-Patil broke his 17-day-long hunger strike after the Chief Minister met him at the protest site and assured that the government is committed to provide reservation to the Maratha community. Read more
Can I.N.D.I.A alliance stay alive in J&K?
The statement of National Conference leader Omar Abdullah that seats held by I.N.D.I.A alliance members shouldn’t be open for discussion has given enough indications that the fate of the newly formed anti-BJP bloc in Jammu and Kashmir looks bleak. Read more
UK Parliament panel rebukes Prime Minister Rishi Sunak over 'minor, inadvertent' breach
Rishi Sunak was rebuked by the UK's parliamentary panel for maintaining standards on Thursday for a 'minor and inadvertent breach' of confidentiality rules related to an investigation into the Prime Minister's declaration of wife Akshata Murty's financial interests in a childcare firm. Read more