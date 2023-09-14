Home
india

DH Evening Brief: I.N.D.I.A bloc boycotts 14 TV anchors; Flight carrying 8 veers off Mumbai runway while landing

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 14 September 2023, 13:40 IST

<div class="paragraphs"><p>I.N.D.I.A leaders during the Opposition bloc's meeting in Mumbai.</p></div>

I.N.D.I.A leaders during the Opposition bloc's meeting in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI File Photo

From Arnab Goswami to Sudhir Chaudhary: I.N.D.I.A bloc boycotts 14 TV anchors

A day after the I.N.D.I.A Coordination Committee’s decision, the bloc’s Working Group on Media on Thursday put out a list of 14 TV anchors on whose shows the constituents would not send their representatives. Read more

Mumbai airport: Flight carrying 8 veers off runway while landing; ops affected

A private jet veered off the runway of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Thursday evening. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. </p></div>

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

Credit: PTI File Photo

10 children go missing after Bihar boat capsizes; Nitish Kumar assures assistance to victims' kin

At least 10 children went missing after a boat capsized in Bagmati river in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on Thursday, officials said. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>File photo of New Parliament building.</p></div>

File photo of New Parliament building.

Credit: PTI Photo

BJP, Cong issue whips to its MPs for attendance at Parliament Special Session

The ruling BJP and opposition Congress on Thursday issued whips to its respective MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to be present during the five-day Parliament Special Session, as "very important issues" and bills will be taken up for discussion. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Supreme Court of India.&nbsp;</p></div>

Supreme Court of India. 

Credit: PTI Photo

Can't take us for granted: SC fines lawyer for sending 'unprepared' junior

The Supreme Court Thursday slapped Rs 2,000 as costs on an advocate on record for sending an 'unprepared' junior to court in his place for seeking adjournment. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi.</p></div>

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Credit: PTI Photo

Look, who’s talking: Congress takes jibe at PM Modi after he attacks I.N.D.I.A bloc

The Congress on Thursday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he dubbed the I.N.D.I.A bloc parties as "ghamandia", accusing him of using a government function to abuse the opposition. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p> Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan flanked by TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh and Hindupur MLA &amp; actor Nandamuri Balakrishna outside Rajamahendravaram central prison on Thursday.</p></div>

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan flanked by TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh and Hindupur MLA & actor Nandamuri Balakrishna outside Rajamahendravaram central prison on Thursday.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Pawan Kalyan confirms Jana Sena, TDP alliance, pushes BJP into tight spot

Throwing the ball in BJP’s court, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan on Thursday formalised his party Jana Sena’s electoral alliance with the TDP. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Jalna: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde meets Manoj Jarange Patil, who is on hunger strike for the demand of Maratha reservation in Antarwali Sarati village of Jalna district. </p></div>

Jalna: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde meets Manoj Jarange Patil, who is on hunger strike for the demand of Maratha reservation in Antarwali Sarati village of Jalna district.

Credit: PTI Photo

Quota activist Manoj Jarange calls off hunger strike after meet with Shinde

In what comes as a major relief to the Eknath Shinde-led BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP dispensation in Maharashtra, Jalna-based activist Manoj Jarange-Patil broke his 17-day-long hunger strike after the Chief Minister met him at the protest site and assured that the government is committed to provide reservation to the Maratha community. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>I.N.D.I.A leaders at the Opposition bloc's meeting in Mumbai, September 1, 2023.</p></div>

I.N.D.I.A leaders at the Opposition bloc's meeting in Mumbai, September 1, 2023.

Credit: PTI File Photo

Can I.N.D.I.A alliance stay alive in J&K?

The statement of National Conference leader Omar Abdullah that seats held by I.N.D.I.A alliance members shouldn’t be open for discussion has given enough indications that the fate of the newly formed anti-BJP bloc in Jammu and Kashmir looks bleak. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>UK PM Rishi Sunak. </p></div>

UK PM Rishi Sunak.

Credit: Reuters File Photo

UK Parliament panel rebukes Prime Minister Rishi Sunak over 'minor, inadvertent' breach

Rishi Sunak was rebuked by the UK's parliamentary panel for maintaining standards on Thursday for a 'minor and inadvertent breach' of confidentiality rules related to an investigation into the Prime Minister's declaration of wife Akshata Murty's financial interests in a childcare firm. Read more

(Published 14 September 2023, 13:40 IST)
