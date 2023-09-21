Parliament Live: AIMIM MP Owaisi opposes women's quota bill

AIMIM MP Owaisi opposes women's reservation bill, says it will give representation only to savarna women
Rahul Gandhi defines Cong's OBC outreach via his speech on women’s bill
Could take a decade or more for women’s quota bill to come into effect: Experts
Rahul Gandhi took off from where his mother Sonia Gandhi left. She set the tone for her party and the Opposition in Lok Sabha on Women’s Reservation Bill on Wednesday with a pitch for a quota for OBC women in her eight minute speech and Rahul took it forward defining Congress’ OBC outreach by demanding Caste Census and attacking the Modi government over perceived dismal representation in top bureaucracy.
It could take a decade or more for the women’s quota bill to come into effect, experts have said. A better part of this decade will go into conducting the decennial census and the subsequent delimitation, after which the reservation for women lawmakers will come into effect.