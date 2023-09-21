Home
Homeindia

LIVE
Parliament Live: AIMIM MP Owaisi opposes women's quota bill

Track latest updates around special session in Parliament only with DH!
Last Updated 21 September 2023, 02:36 IST

Highlights
02:0221 Sep 2023

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the special session of the Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday.</p></div>

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the special session of the Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday.

Credit: PTI Photo

Rahul Gandhi took off from where his mother Sonia Gandhi left. She set the tone for her party and the Opposition in Lok Sabha on Women’s Reservation Bill on Wednesday with a pitch for a quota for OBC women in her eight minute speech and Rahul took it forward defining Congress’ OBC outreach by demanding Caste Census and attacking the Modi government over perceived dismal representation in top bureaucracy.

Read more

02:0221 Sep 2023

Could take a decade or more for women’s quota bill to come into effect: Experts

<div class="paragraphs"><p>BJP MP Riti Pathak and other women MPs show victory signs after the Women's Reservation Bill was passed in Lok Sabha during the Special session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.</p></div>

BJP MP Riti Pathak and other women MPs show victory signs after the Women's Reservation Bill was passed in Lok Sabha during the Special session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo

It could take a decade or more for the women’s quota bill to come into effect, experts have said. A better part of this decade will go into conducting the decennial census and the subsequent delimitation, after which the reservation for women lawmakers will come into effect.

Read more

(Published 21 September 2023, 02:36 IST)
