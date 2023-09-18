Home
LIVE

LIVE
Parliament Live: Centre keeps cards close to chest, Opposition alleges 'hidden agenda'

Parliament will convene for a five-day special session from today, track latest developments of the Parliament session only with DH.
Last Updated 18 September 2023, 02:30 IST

02:3018 Sep 2023

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant speaks about the special session of Parliament says, "...We are sad that they have called a special session of Parliament during Ganesh Chaturthi..."

02:3018 Sep 2023

On the special session of Parliament, Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel says, "...I believe it a positive step..."

02:3018 Sep 2023

On the special session of Parliament, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, "Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi had written a letter stating nine points but there has been no response..."

02:1218 Sep 2023

All-party meet: Parties push for passage of women's reservation bill in Parliament session

02:3018 Sep 2023

On the special session of Parliament, CPI(M) MP AA Rahim says, "We are waiting for discussion & deliberations..."

02:3018 Sep 2023

02:3018 Sep 2023

02:3018 Sep 2023

On the special session of Parliament, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain says, "Congress & the opposition will try to put forth the points according to the agenda...The issues of the public raised by the opposition should be discussed in the Parliament..."

02:3018 Sep 2023

On the special session of Parliament, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi says, "...It is unfortunate that this government tells us everything very late...Discussions will be held on the various bills..."

02:3018 Sep 2023

It is for the first time that there will be no question hour or zero hour in this session: Congress MP Shakti Singh Gohil

02:3018 Sep 2023

02:1218 Sep 2023

Centre keeps cards close to chest, Opposition alleges 'hidden agenda'

Parliament will convene for a five-day special session from Monday with the government keeping its cards close to the chest on what is in store and the Opposition accusing it of a "hidden agenda" while preparing itself for a surprise. 

Read more

02:1218 Sep 2023

All-party meet: Parties push for passage of women's reservation bill in Parliament session

Several political parties on Sunday made a strong pitch for the passage of the women's reservation bill during the five-day Parliament session beginning Monday, with the government asserting that an "appropriate decision will be taken at an appropriate time".

Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>New Delhi: Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and other leaders at the all-party meeting ahead of the special session of Parliament, at Parliament Library building, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. </p></div>

New Delhi: Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and other leaders at the all-party meeting ahead of the special session of Parliament, at Parliament Library building, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept.

Credit: PTI Photo

01:5918 Sep 2023

We will discuss some key bills and hope that the opposition will participate in a meaningful discussion," says BJP MP

(Published 18 September 2023, 02:30 IST)
