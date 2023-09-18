Parliament Live: Centre keeps cards close to chest, Opposition alleges 'hidden agenda'

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant speaks about the special session of Parliament says, "...We are sad that they have called a special session of Parliament during Ganesh Chaturthi..."
On the special session of Parliament, Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel says, "...I believe it a positive step..."
On the special session of Parliament, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, "Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi had written a letter stating nine points but there has been no response..."
All-party meet: Parties push for passage of women's reservation bill in Parliament session
On the special session of Parliament, CPI(M) MP AA Rahim says, "We are waiting for discussion & deliberations..."
On the special session of Parliament, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain says, "Congress & the opposition will try to put forth the points according to the agenda...The issues of the public raised by the opposition should be discussed in the Parliament..."
On the special session of Parliament, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi says, "...It is unfortunate that this government tells us everything very late...Discussions will be held on the various bills..."
It is for the first time that there will be no question hour or zero hour in this session: Congress MP Shakti Singh Gohil
On a special session of Parliament, Congress MP Shakti Singh Gohil says, "It is said in our parliamentary practice & procedure that members should be shown the draft of the bill and government business...When a special session is being called the members should be told…
On the special session of Parliament, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, "Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi had written a letter stating nine points but there has been no response..."
Centre keeps cards close to chest, Opposition alleges 'hidden agenda'
Parliament will convene for a five-day special session from Monday with the government keeping its cards close to the chest on what is in store and the Opposition accusing it of a "hidden agenda" while preparing itself for a surprise. Read more
Several political parties on Sunday made a strong pitch for the passage of the women's reservation bill during the five-day Parliament session beginning Monday, with the government asserting that an "appropriate decision will be taken at an appropriate time".
We will discuss some key bills and hope that the opposition will participate in a meaningful discussion," says BJP MP
"The Parliament Special Session begins tomorrow (September 18). We will discuss some key bills and hope that the opposition will participate in a meaningful discussion," says BJP MP