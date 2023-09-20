Parliament Live: Sonia Gandhi to lead debate on Women's Reservation Bill today
Good morning dear readers, the Special Session of the Parliament saw the official workings shift to the new building in a historic move, even as the Prime Minister waxed nostalgic about the times in the old Parliament building. The government has also tabled the Women's Reservation Bill even as the Opposition has made a tactical shift to demanding an OBC quota within the Women's Reservation Bill. With the stage set for a debate today, veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi will be leading the debate when the matter is tabled in the House. Follow this and more from the Parliament session only with DH!
Sonia Gandhi to lead debate on Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament today
'Gandhi family only interested in empowering women in their family', Smriti Irani attacks Cong
Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam: Top takeaways from the Women's Reservation Bill
The new copies of the Constitution given to us does not have the words 'socialist secular' in the Preamble, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised concerns about a possible attack on the democratic integrity of India, saying that the new copies of the Constitution given to lawmakers did not have the words 'socialist secular' in the Preamble. Though he apparently tried to raise the matter in the House, he could not, the Lok Sabha member continued.
#WATCH | Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, "The new copies of the Constitution that were given to us today (19th September), the one we held in our hands and entered (the new Parliament building), its Preamble doesn't have the words 'socialist… pic.twitter.com/NhvBLp7Ufi
#WATCH | Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani says, "Gandhi Family is only interested in empowering the women in their family. They are not interested in empowering the women in poor or Dalit women. It is unfortunate that Sonia Gandhi was absent today. Her son also left when the… pic.twitter.com/qtoZbXRobQ
What’s in the Bill? * One-third of seats shall be reserved for women in Legislative Assemblies, including in Delhi * One-third of seats shall be reserved for women in the House of People (Lok Sabha) * One-third of seats earmarked for SCs and STs will be reserved for women in Lok Sabha and Assemblies