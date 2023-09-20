Home
LIVE
Parliament Live: Sonia Gandhi to lead debate on Women's Reservation Bill today

Good morning dear readers, the Special Session of the Parliament saw the official workings shift to the new building in a historic move, even as the Prime Minister waxed nostalgic about the times in the old Parliament building. The government has also tabled the Women's Reservation Bill even as the Opposition has made a tactical shift to demanding an OBC quota within the Women's Reservation Bill. With the stage set for a debate today, veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi will be leading the debate when the matter is tabled in the House. Follow this and more from the Parliament session only with DH!
Last Updated 20 September 2023, 02:35 IST

Highlights
02:35 20 Sep 2023

The new copies of the Constitution given to us does not have the words 'socialist secular' in the Preamble, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised concerns about a possible attack on the democratic integrity of India, saying that the new copies of the Constitution given to lawmakers did not have the words 'socialist secular' in the Preamble. Though he apparently tried to raise the matter in the House, he could not, the Lok Sabha member continued.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal speaks in the Lok Sabha during a special session of the Parliament, in New Delhi as he tables the Women's Reservation Bill.&nbsp;</p></div>

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal speaks in the Lok Sabha during a special session of the Parliament, in New Delhi as he tables the Women's Reservation Bill. 

Credit: PTI Photo 

What’s in the Bill? * One-third of seats shall be reserved for women in Legislative Assemblies, including in Delhi * One-third of seats shall be reserved for women in the House of People (Lok Sabha) * One-third of seats earmarked for SCs and STs will be reserved for women in Lok Sabha and Assemblies

(Published 20 September 2023, 02:27 IST)
