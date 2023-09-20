Parliament Live: Sonia Gandhi to lead debate on Women's Reservation Bill today

Good morning dear readers, the Special Session of the Parliament saw the official workings shift to the new building in a historic move, even as the Prime Minister waxed nostalgic about the times in the old Parliament building. The government has also tabled the Women's Reservation Bill even as the Opposition has made a tactical shift to demanding an OBC quota within the Women's Reservation Bill. With the stage set for a debate today, veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi will be leading the debate when the matter is tabled in the House. Follow this and more from the Parliament session only with DH!