LIVE
Parliament Live: MoS Prahlad Patel says Cabinet clears women's reservation bill, deletes post later

Special session to be held in the new Parliament building today. The proceeding will finally shift to the new Parliament where both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will hold the proceedings. Several discussions awaited. Track the latest developments from the ongoing five-day special session of Parliament, only with DH!
Last Updated 19 September 2023, 02:50 IST

Highlights
02:0319 Sep 2023

MoS Prahlad Patel says Cabinet clears women's reservation bill, deletes post later

02:0319 Sep 2023

Questions remain as Union Cabinet meeting chaired by PM Modi ends

02:0319 Sep 2023

Bill on EC appointments may not be taken up in this session, say sources

02:5019 Sep 2023

Celebrations at BRS leader K Kavitha's residence amid unconfirmed reports of the 'passage of women's reservation bill by the Union Cabinet earlier today'.

"Let them all take the credit. That is not the issue. While taking the credit, they all should support and vote for the bill and not object to it. When we look at the history of women's reservation bill, at different timelines, different parties have objected on various issues. This (Central) government has a historic opportunity to pass it single-handedly," says BRS leader Kavitha Kalvakuntla on political parties taking credit for the women's reservation bill.

02:0319 Sep 2023

MoS Prahlad Patel says Cabinet clears women's reservation bill, deletes post later

While there was no official word on what transpired in the Cabinet meeting, which lasted for more than 90 minutes on Monday evening, speculations were rife that it approved the women's reservation bill.

Read more

02:0319 Sep 2023

Questions remain as Union Cabinet meeting chaired by PM Modi ends

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi.</p></div>

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Credit: PTI Photo

Ever since it was announced that the Parliament session would be held from September 18-22, there has been speculation on various bills, including the women's reservation bill, that may come up during the session.

Read more

02:0319 Sep 2023

Bill on EC appointments may not be taken up in this session, say sources

The government may not push for passage of the bill on appointment of CEC and election commissioners in the five-day session of Parliament that began Monday, sources said amid criticism of its provisions including by the opposition and former chief election commissioners.

Read more

(Published 19 September 2023, 02:31 IST)
