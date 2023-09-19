Parliament Live: MoS Prahlad Patel says Cabinet clears women's reservation bill, deletes post later

"Let them all take the credit. That is not the issue. While taking the credit, they all should support and vote for the bill and not object to it. When we look at the history of women's reservation bill, at different timelines, different parties have objected on various issues. This (Central) government has a historic opportunity to pass it single-handedly," says BRS leader Kavitha Kalvakuntla on political parties taking credit for the women's reservation bill.