Parliament Live: MoS Prahlad Patel says Cabinet clears women's reservation bill, deletes post later

"Let them all take the credit. That is not the issue. While taking the credit, they all should support and vote for the bill and not object to it. When we look at the history of women's reservation bill, at different timelines, different parties have objected on various issues. This (Central) government has a historic opportunity to pass it single-handedly," says BRS leader Kavitha Kalvakuntla on political parties taking credit for the women's reservation bill.
While there was no official word on what transpired in the Cabinet meeting, which lasted for more than 90 minutes on Monday evening, speculations were rife that it approved the women's reservation bill.
Ever since it was announced that the Parliament session would be held from September 18-22, there has been speculation on various bills, including the women's reservation bill, that may come up during the session.
The government may not push for passage of the bill on appointment of CEC and election commissioners in the five-day session of Parliament that began Monday, sources said amid criticism of its provisions including by the opposition and former chief election commissioners.
