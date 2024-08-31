India’s Arctic engagement in focus at Polar Dialogue

Bengaluru: India’s increasing engagement with the Arctic comes from a need to protect its interests in the region at a time of polarisation among the Arctic States, PS Raghavan, chairperson, National Security Advisory Board, said here on Friday.
China has brought itself into this state of polarisation by seeking greater influence, to participate in domains, including infrastructure.
Speaking at the inaugural session of Polar Dialogue, a forum for discussions around the politics and science of polar regions, Raghavan drew attention to what is emerging as a geopolitical tussle with immense global impact.
"This could lead to an exacerbation of territorial disputes and militarisation. India cannot be a silent bystander when we have so many interests in the region. We need to protect our economic, ecological and connectivity interests. The Government of India has recognised this and has intensified its Arctic engagement,” he said.
The eight Arctic States that implement policy in the region — through the Arctic Council — are Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, Sweden and the US. India has been an observer in the Council since 2013. India published its official Arctic Policy in 2022, marking a new phase in its engagement with the region beyond its scientific research interests.
The two-day Polar Dialogue is being organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and the National Institute of Advanced Studies.
Speaking on warming rates in the Arctic, three to four times the global average, M Ravichandran, secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, traced the spatial and temporal patterns of the Indian monsoon to sea ice reduction in the Arctic.
On the second day of the dialogue, on Friday, subject experts will discuss topics, including climate change and polar regions and the roadmap of India’s engagement with the regions.
Published 30 August 2024, 21:13 IST