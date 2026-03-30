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India's ATF supplies available for 60 days without interruption: Aviation Minister

To another question on emergency landing facilities, Aviation Minister Naidu said an emergency landing or a preferred landing is prioritised based on the safety of the landing.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 11:38 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 11:38 IST
India NewsAviation MinistryATF

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