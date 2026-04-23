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India's billionaire population may rise 51% to 313 by 2031: Knight Frank

Ultra-high Net Worth Individuals (UHNWIs) are defined as those having a net worth of $30 million and above.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 09:30 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 09:30 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsBillionairesKnight Frank

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