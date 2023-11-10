India’s choking diwali smoke billows from a failed farm policy

This year, schools in Delhi have suspended in-person classes and government employees are working from home. Construction and demolition in the capital is being banned temporarily, while drivers will be allowed to use their vehicles only on alternate days in an attempt to limit exhaust gases. All of this is a sign that years of efforts by governments in Delhi and its neighboring states have failed to fix farm policies that are making one of the world’s biggest cities unlivable.

The main focus of efforts to end the stubble-burning in recent years has been mechanization. Governments in the states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab surrounding the capital have offered subsidies as high as 50% for farmers to buy the Happy Seeder, Super Seeder and other devices. These tractor-pulled implements have been treated as a sort of miracle invention that can prepare and sow the ground without burning, while simultaneously lifting crop yields, improving soil nutrition, reducing carbon emissions and increasing profits for farmers.