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India’s CO2 emissions growth slows to lowest level in last two decades: CREA

According to the report, CO2 emissions grew by just 0.7 per cent in 2025, marking the slowest rate of increase since 2001, excluding the Covid-19 period.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 03:49 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 03:49 IST
India NewsCarbon emissionsCO2

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