Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India's creator economy: Hope, hype and hard truths

Affordable data has fuelled India’s creator boom, but algorithmic control and income inequality reveal a far more fragile reality.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 21:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 May 2026, 21:52 IST
India NewsEconomySocial mediabusinessinfluencer

Follow us on :

Follow Us