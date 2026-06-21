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India’s cyber vulnerabilities begin long before a breach

The CBSE-OSM controversy exposes deeper faults in cybersecurity audits, procurement and institutional accountability
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 21:47 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 21:47 IST
India NewsCBSEAnthropic

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