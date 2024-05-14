India's cybercrime watchdog blocks over 1,000 Skype accounts used for online blackmailing

"A demand for money is made to compromise in the 'case'. In certain instances, unsuspecting victims are made to undergo 'digital arrest' and remain visually available over Skype or other video conferencing platform to the fraudsters, till their demands are met. The fraudsters are known to use studios modelled on police stations and government offices and wear uniforms to appear genuine," the statement from I4C said. The Union Home Ministry is closely working with other Ministries and their agencies, RBI and other organisations to counter these frauds.