India’s ‘dark age’ could be a myth, suggests new study

The “Dark Age” – the period between the collapse of the Indus Valley Civilization, and the emergence of “Iron Age” and cities like Gandhar, Koshal, and Avanti – in Indian history may be a “myth”, a study by IIT-Kharagpur, Archaeological Survey of India, Physical Research Laboratory, Jawaharlal Nehru University, and Deccan College, suggests.

The joint-study, a press release from IIT-KGP states, “retrieves evidence of cultural continuity in Vadnagar, India after the Harappan collapse”.

“From (a) deep archaeological excavation at Vadnagar, Gujarat a consortium of scientists (from institutions mentioned above)… now finds evidence of human settlement that is as old as 800 BCE contemporary to Late-Vedic/pre-Buddhist Mahajanapadas or oligarchic republics,” the note adds.