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'India's daughters cannot be asked to wait endlessly': PM Modi on women's quota

Modi also added that it is only fitting that there is an increase in women participation in legislative bodies, as women continue to excel in several fields.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 04:43 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 04:43 IST
India NewsNarendra Modiwomen reservation

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