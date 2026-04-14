<p>In a letter to the women of the country, Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> said Indian democracy will be become stronger and vibrant if elections to Lok Sabha and various assemblies are held with the women's reservation fully in place in 2029.</p><p>Modi also added that it is only fitting that there is an increase in women participation in legislative bodies, as women continue to excel in several fields.</p>.<p>He said the amendments to the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' law should be passed in the Parliament's three-day special sittings, which begins on April 16. Any further delay will be unfortunate and a gross injustice to the women of India, he said. </p><p>"Our democracy will become stronger and more vibrant if the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and various Assembly elections that year are held with women's reservation fully in place," he said in the letter, which was posted on his social media handle.</p>.PM Modi owes apology to women of India: Congress.<p>Modi on Tuesday said that the daughters of India cannot be asked to wait endlessly for what is rightfully theirs.</p><p>"When the voice of women becomes stronger in our legislatures, the voice of democracy itself becomes stronger," he said.</p><p>Recognising Self-Help Groups and Lakpati Didis, he asserted that such initiatives show how self-reliance is acheived and how other women can be empowered at grassroot levels. </p><p>"Women from all over nation are expressing joy on getting a stronger opportunity to contribute towards building a Viksit Bharat," Modi expressed. </p><p>"I am seeing there is immense enthusiasm towards the move to amend Women Reservation Act for its implementation in 2029," the letter further read. </p><p>"I seek your blessings and the blessings of crores of women across the length and breadth of India for the upcoming Parliament sitting and for the passage of the constitutional amendment. I urge you all to write to your local MPs and encourage them as they participate in this historic Parliament sitting," the Prime Minister said.</p>.'Parliament close to creating new history': PM Modi at 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan'.<p>In September 2023, Parliament passed the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', commonly known as the Women's Reservation Act, highlighting a step towards sterngthening representation of women in legislative bodies.</p><p>The Act provided for the reservation of one-third of seats for women in Lok Sabha and state legislative Assemblies.</p><p>The amendments to the Women's Reservation Act, when passed, will ensure an increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816, of which 273 will be reserved for women.</p><p>The provision to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies was brought by amending the Constitution in 2023.</p><p>Under the present law, the reservation for women would not have become enforceable before 2034, as it was tied to the completion of the delimitation exercise post 2027 Census.</p><p>To implement it from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, changes were needed in the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam; hence, the government is holding special sitting to pass the amendments to the law.</p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>