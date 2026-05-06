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India's defence exports have grown 25 times since FY2017

The defence budget has tripled since FY2014, reaching Rs 7.85 trillion in FY2027, the largest allocation of any Union Ministry, accounting for 14.67 per cent of the Union Budget.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 09:48 IST
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Rubix Industry Insights Defence May 2026.pdf
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Published 06 May 2026, 09:48 IST
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