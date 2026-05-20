India’s drug war: No longer a side battle

<p><em><strong>By Deepak Kumar Nayak</strong></em></p><p>There was a time when narcotics was largely viewed as a criminal problem confined to police stations, border seizures, and occasional crackdowns. That era is over. </p><p>Across the world today, drug networks have fused themselves into far more dangerous ecosystems involving terror financing, organized crime, and illegal arms movement.</p><p>Modern narcotics trafficking no longer operates at the margins of geopolitics. In many ways, it has become part of it – and India is beginning to respond to it with far greater seriousness.</p><p>Speaking at the recent R.N. Kao Memorial Lecture, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated the Modi government’s vision of a ‘Drug-Free India’ by 2047 and described narcotics as a challenge that extends beyond conventional law enforcement. The significance of that statement lies not in the slogan itself but in the strategic shift it reflects.</p><p>India is now treating narcotics as a larger national security issue. That shift has become necessary because the global drug trade itself has fundamentally changed. Traditional trafficking networks once relied on rigid cartel structures and predictable smuggling routes. Today's narcotics economy is decentralized, technologically adaptive, and deeply transnational. </p><p>Synthetic drugs have further accelerated this transformation. Unlike traditional narcotics dependent on agricultural cultivation, synthetic substances can be produced rapidly, transported discreetly, and modified faster than enforcement agencies can regulate them.</p><p>India recently got a glimpse of this evolving threat through its first major seizure of Captagon, the amphetamine-based narcotic that has often been linked internationally with conflict economies and extremist networks in West Asia. </p><p>The Narcotics Control Bureau intercepted consignments reportedly worth Rs 182 crore. The seizure was important not only because of its scale, but because of what it represented. It means that international trafficking routes are mutating, and India is increasingly finding itself within the geography of those networks.</p><p>The overlap between narcotics and terror financing is not theoretical either. Recent investigations have reportedly exposed how trafficking channels are often embedded within larger extremist and organized crime infrastructures. </p><p>The extradition of Hizbul Mujahideen operative Iqbal Singh from Portugal is one such reminder of how these ecosystems intersect across borders. </p><p>Drug money rarely remains confined to the underworld. It frequently travels outward into arms procurement, logistical support networks, and various radicalization pipelines.</p><p>This is precisely why Amit Shah has repeatedly argued that India’s anti-drug policy cannot rely on fragmented enforcement alone. Under Shah’s leadership, the anti-narcotics framework has increasingly moved toward deeper co-ordination between intelligence agencies. </p><p>Technology driven surveillance, trade analytics, and intelligence-led interdiction are gradually replacing the older model of purely reactive policing.</p><p>But perhaps the most politically significant aspect of the government’s approach is that it is attempting to frame the anti-drug campaign as a societal mission rather than merely a state-led crackdown.</p><p>The nationwide campaign announced by Amit Shah seeks to combine enforcement with public participation, awareness programmes, and rehabilitation efforts. That distinction matters. India's demographic dividend, which is often looked at the country’s greatest long-term advantage, also remains deeply vulnerable to addiction. </p><p>A young population can either become a strategic asset or a national liability depending on how effectively the state protects it from criminal exploitation.</p><p>At the same time, India’s geography makes it difficult. The nation sits close to two of the world’s most active narcotics regions. Maritime trafficking routes across the Arabian Sea and India Ocean are becoming increasingly sophisticated, while encrypted digital channels have complicated enforcement efforts further.</p><p>This is why Shah’s call for stronger coordination deserves serious attention. </p><p>Traffickers exploit differences in extradition laws and enforcement standards with extraordinary efficiency. No nation can realistically tackle modern narcotics networks in isolation.</p><p>For India, the message has now become clear. Narcotics is no longer just a public health challenge or a conventional policing concern. They are a part of the architecture of modern hybrid warfare. India appears to have understood this emerging reality and, under the leadership of Amit Shah, it is beginning to confront the challenge head-on. And the country’s drug policy is beginning to reflect that reality.</p><p>(The author is Research Associate, Institute for Conflict Management and writes on topics covering national security and political issues)</p><p><em><strong>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</strong></em></p>