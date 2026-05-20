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India’s drug war: No longer a side battle

Across the world today, drug networks have fused themselves into far more dangerous ecosystems involving terror financing, organized crime, and illegal arms movement.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 08:17 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 08:17 IST
India

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