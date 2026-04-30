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India's energy demand hit new high in April but grid not ready to absorb full RE: Study

India's total energy generation increased year on year by 3 per cent, where the renewable energy played a major role.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 17:11 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 17:11 IST
India Newsrenewable energyEnergy demand

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