India's energy demand hit new high in April but grid not ready to absorb full RE: Study

<p>Bengaluru: India's peak electricity demand hit an all-time high of 256 GW on April 26, surpassing the previous record in January, but the country curtailed over 30 GW of renewable energy (RE) in the first three months of this year, highlighting the need to address the grid integration challenges, as per an analysis.</p><p>Researchers at Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) pointed to a positive operational trend of increasing alignment of peak demand with solar generation hours. As many as 88 of 90 days recorded peak demand during solar hours. For instance, the previous peak demand (245 GW) was recorded at 10 am on January 9, when the total generation stood at 246 GW.</p>.A solar solution for India’s energy squeeze.<p>While the highest share of 67 per cent came from thermal energy, solar followed at 20 per cent (48 GW), hydro 6 per cent (14 GW), wind 3 per cent (8 GW), nuclear 2 per cent (6 GW) with gas and other sources contributing the remaining 2 per cent. Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh continued to lead the peak demand.</p><p><strong>Increase in RE generation</strong></p><p>India's total energy generation increased year on year by 3 per cent, where the RE played a major role. Power from thermal sources declined by 1 per cent, while solar, wind, nuclear and large hydro increased by 24 per cent, 11 per cent, 10 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively.</p><p>"Despite facing curtailment, solar generation grew. During the Q4 2025-26, 26.6 GW of solar and 3.6 GW of wind generation were curtailed, indicating that available renewable generation could not be fully absorbed by the grid. Solar accounted for the overwhelming share of renewable losses," the analysis said.</p>.Power lines snap, causing outages across Bengaluru due to heavy rainfall.<p>The researchers noted the losses, particularly during high renewable generation hours, point to constraints in the grid. "Without investments in battery storage, transmission upgrades, flexible thermal operations, and demand-side management, a rising share of clean electricity risks being wasted even as RE capacity continues to expand," they noted.</p><p>Manoj Kumar, India Analyst at CREA, said stronger transmission networks, more flexible grid operations, and faster battery deployment will help manage a larger share of evening and night-time demand.</p>